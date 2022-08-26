EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun to shoot for Pushpa 2 in third week of September; Sukumar busy with music sittings

After the massive success of Pushpa: The Rise, the team of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is set to return with the much-anticipated sequel, Pushpa The Rule. According to our sources, Sukumar, who has a plethora of successful work to his credit, is going through the dialogues' final draft. The stellar writer-director is day and night working on the script of Pushpa 2.

"Sukumar planned Pushpa 2 puja ceremony last minute without Bunny and Rashmika because there was no auspicious date later for the next three months. And Bunny was in New York. He is back and now spending enough time with his family before he kickstarts shooting in the third week of September. Rashmika will join the team later," reveals a source close to the development.

"Sukumar is working on the final draft of the script, and alongside, he is also working on the film's music. The music sittings of the film are already done, but he is working on them again with other team members," adds the source.

Highlighting a bit on what's in store next with Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2, DSP, recently in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla revealed, "The base for the album was done while we were working on Pushpa: Part 1 because initially, it had to be one film and not in parts. One or two songs have been shifted to the second part and it is brilliant stuff."

"The signature music will have a continuation in the second part and will also end with it. That should be the first song to be out when Pushpa 2 is done. It will take us from Pushpa 1 to Pushpa 2 but will be presented in a different way, very upbeat," he added.

The first part of Pushpa was originally filmed in Telugu, and dubbed in other languages including Hindi. AA's first Pan-India release was backed by Mythri Movie Makers.

