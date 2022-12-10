EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun to finally commence shooting for Pushpa 2 from December 12; Details Inside

"Bunny is literally living the suitcase life, as he runs back and forth to fulfill his work commitments. He is having a very jam-packed schedule for the next 15 days," shared an insider. The full-fledged shooting will commence from December 12 in Hyderabad. For the unversed, the team did some test shoots with Allu Arjun last month and a few glimpses of the same will be released on the first anniversary of Pushpa: The Rule, i.e December 17.

Allu Arjun fans across the world are demanding updates on Pushpa: The Rule. Well, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt, Allu Arjun is back from Russia and will start shooting for Pushpa 2 from December 12. "AA returned to India at midnight after promoting Pushpa: The Rise in Russia. There's no break for him as he begins prep up from today," reveals a source close to the development.

Meanwhile, as earlier we revealed, Pushpa 2 will hit the screens only in 2024 as Sukumar is taking his own time and wants to exceed the standards set by Pushpa: The Rise.

Pushpa: The Rise was released in Russia on 8th December. There's no denying Allu Arjun has become a big sensation not only in India but also globally. After holding a super successful Press Conference for Pushpa Part 1, Allu Arjun, and the makers including director Sukumar and music composer DSP attended the premiere of their blockbuster movie and were thrilled to catch the live audience reaction.

Tollywood heartthrob and now a Pan-India star, AA had a great 2022! He also collaborated with musician Armaan Malik for a music video titled Memu Aagamu. It also features the K-pop group TRI.BE.

From being the finest representative of India at the Annual Day parade in New York to getting accolades from the global audience for his film, Allu Arjun has turned enough heads this year. He also went on to add an extra feather to his hat after being bestowed with the title of 'Indian Of The Year'.

