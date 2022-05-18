EXCLUSIVE: Anirudh Ravichander to host a celebrity talk show; Details Inside

Anirudh Ravichander, one of the most happening music composers in Kollywood is all set to make his debut as a host. Pinkvilla has exclusive learnt, Anirudh Ravichander will be hosting a celebrity talk show soon to be backed by Allu Aravind's aha.

"Anirudh is the shining star of the music industry and has an interesting lineup of films this year. He is currently at the top of his game and is now super excited to add another feather to his cap for aha-OTT. The show is expected to launch somewhere in June. His song Kolaveri swept across the globe to break all records, wait until he cements his position as a host also now," a source close to the development revealed to us.

"The show will witness many biggies. Everything is currently in the documentation process," adds the source.

For the unversed, Anirudh Ravichander is working with top Kollywood actors, adding life to their characters with his music. His charming and colourful personality has always managed to grab the audience's attention. Let's wait to know what's in store for the fans.

His peppy and heart-tugging music in recently released films Beast, Don and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal won millions of hearts. Up next, he has Kamal Haasan's Vikram, Thalaivar 169 and AK62 among many others.

