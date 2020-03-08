EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor Khan on facing rejections, battling pressure of being Karisma’s younger sister

Kareena Kapoor Khan, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, opened up on her share of struggles and facing rejections. Don’t miss.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been all hearts and unabashed and that is what sets her apart from many others. She wears her confidence like armour and is someone who has always stood up for her rights. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, this Women’s Day, Kareena opens up on her struggles as a Starkid and facing rejections as well. She confessed that for the most part initially, she had to battle the pressure of living up to the expectations of being Karisma Kapoor’s younger sister, being from the Kapoor family and more.

For Woman Up, Kareena was all hearts and did not mince her words while speaking her heart put. “In this industry, a lot has been said and a lot is going on to be said but in my situation I feel, you do feel that you don’t get how much a male star gets, at some point of course when I started off. Now, a lot has changed. I have been a girl who has been confident in myself. I have never lost that steam and confident and that is something I tell people that wear your confidence hard,” Kareena said.

About her share of struggles, Kareena reiterated, “Actually my parents Have been very supportive and much more when it came to me. I think a lot of people still looked at me as Lolo’s sister which I am extremely proud of. I think whatever I am has a lot to do with Lolo as well. I had my own struggle when it came to breaking that image too. Because when you are attached to being Lolo’s sister, coming from the Kapoor family. I had my own share of struggle which people usually brush it under the carpet. The perception is star children don’t have their own share of struggles.”

About being questioned for being a certain size, Bebo shared, “I was very happy in my size and body. I was chubby, And I liked it. I love my parathas, I am a typical Punjabi kudi. But then the pressure took over. People were like will she look good in glamorous roles?”

Kareena was perhaps one of the few to start a debate on pay disparity. To this, Bebo replied, “I did demand a certain fee and I don’t think there is anything wrong in it. You put in equal amount of time and effort so obviously, you want a certain amount. Now there is a lot of diacussion about pay disparity but when I said it earlier, no one really paid attention to it. Of course, if I have demanded something, I have been replaced but it is just that you don’t heard about it.”

