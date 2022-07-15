EXCLUSIVE: Liger's Akdi Pakdi was written in lockdown; 'Tried to give South essence', says Lyricist Mohsin

Liger's first song, Akdi Pakdi featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday has taken social media by storm ever since its release. The foot-tapping dance number is co-written by Mohsin Shaikh and Azeem Dayani and is further translated into Telugu, Tamil and Kannada keeping the same thought and the originality of the song.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, lyricist Mohsin revealed that the first jamming session of the song was done on a conference video call. Yes, Akdi Pakdi is a lockdown child. "I wrote this song with my co-writer Azeem Dayani, who was also the music supervisor for the Liger album. We wrote this song sometime last year during the lockdown period. So, when Azeem Dayani informed us that the makers of Liger want a larger-than-life song with classy lyrics, that’s when Lijo George and Dj Chetas composed the song and Azeem and I penned the lyrics. We tried to give south essence to the song. Our first few jamming sessions for Akdi Pakdi were actually on conference calls," says the popular lyricist who is known for creating many blockbuster party numbers in Hindi.

Mohsin is super 'happy and excited' about the amazing response to Akdi Pakdi song. While working on the song we had a feeling that this song will create magic,' he added.

"It wasn't challenging, I personally believe that work done in the challenge will always sound like an attempt. I work freely and wholeheartedly. Always give my best when I make songs, keeping in mind what our audience will like and enjoy the most. I always believe that a good song is a beautiful combination of good lyrics and good composition equally. One should always listen to their own song as an audience and be your own critic," said Mohsin on facing challenges on creating a song for a Pan-India film.

Akdi Pakdi has been shot the song on a large scale with 500 dancers performing in the video.

