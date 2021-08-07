EXCLUSIVE: Manish Wadhwa excited to make his Tollywood debut with Shyam Singha Roy: Cinema is cinema

Manish Wadhwa has all the reasons to grin from ear to ear. After all, he is set to make his big Telugu debut with Shyam Singha Roy. To note, the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, will be seen playing a key role in the more which happens to be a satire directed at the superstitions people believed in earlier times. While it is going to be a pan India, film Manish stated that except for the language barrier both Bollywood and Tollywood industries are doing a good job.

Talking about the same, he said, “Cinema is cinema. Language is a barrier of course, but the motto is the same to make a good film. Everyone is doing good work. They have their own way and here in Bollywood, they have their own way. But everyone works well in their own ways to create a masterpiece on-screen”. Furthermore, Manish also spill beans about his role and stated, “My role is very negative. He is pure evil”. For the uninitiated, Shyam Singha Roy is being helmed by Rahul Sankrityan, and features Nani, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian.

Interestingly, Manish had recently shot for a sequence for the movie in Hyderabad and he can’t stop gushing about it. “There was a huge set, and we finished shooting for it last month. My whole sequence, which was really long, we just finished shooting for that,” he added. For the uninitiated, Manish is currently seen in Hero: Gayab Mode On. When quizzed about being apprehensive about shooting amid the pandemic, he asserted, “It's the same, all tests were done and then you start your work. Everyone, as per their capacity, took as many precautions as they could. Except for the actors, everyone wore masks and did their work. The moment our shot was done we would also wear a mask”.

