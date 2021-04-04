EXCLUSIVE: Nagarjuna Akkineni gave me tips on grooming in style & fitness, says Wild Dog co star Pradeep Rudra

Having grown up in Andhra and studied in Hyderabad, Pradeep also remembers watching many movies of Nagarjuna.

Pradeep Rudra, who plays the role of an NIA officer in the recently released film Wild Dog, reminisces his experience of working with Nagarjuna Akkineni. The fitness expert turned actor Pradeep Rudra revealed to us that Nag gave him styling and fitness tips on the sets. He shared, "Nagarjuna is the most stylish actor we have. Whether it's his attire, the way he conducts himself or his movies, everything has an element of style. During our conversations on the set, Nagarjuna gave me many grooming tips. As a newbie in the industry, it was like attending the Nagarjuna Finishing School in grooming, acting and fitness. The tips he gave on grooming and styling will help in the long run."

In Wild Dog, he plays the role of Hashwant Manohar, an NIA officer in Nagarjuna aka Vijay Varma’s team. Sharing about his role in the film, he says, "Our team is tasked with finding the culprits behind a series of bomb blasts that take place in Hyderabad. In the movie, I am a softie and a new recruit who is unsure about his first mission but you get to see his progression graph as the movie goes ahead. I have always loved watching whodunits like the Bond series or John Wick series. To be enacting a role in a real life based story which is an action thriller has been an amazing journey."

"Nagarjuna is one person on the set who sets the vibe. He is always calm and composed" Pradeep Rudra

Having grown up in Andhra and studied in Hyderabad, Pradeep remembers watching many movies of Nagarjuna. "Shiva, Nirnayam, Killer and Geetanjali left an indelible mark on my psyche. What I have always loved about his acting is the unique style he brings to all his characters. Nagarjuna is one person on the set who sets the vibe. He is always calm and composed."

Pradeep is currently shooting for 4 Telugu and 1 Tamil project. He will next be seen in 101 or Jillala Andagadu alongside Srinivas Avasarala, Shyam Singha Roy alongside Nani, Adivi Sesh starrer Major among other projects.

