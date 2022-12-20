EXCLUSIVE: Nandamuri Balakrishna to replace Nagarjuna as Bigg Boss Telugu 7 host
Nagarjuna Akkineni's exit is not yet official but Nandamuri Balakrishna has been locked to host the new season, Bigg Boss Telugu 7.
After weeks of tears, drilling tasks, laughter, and a rollercoaster of emotions, LV Revanth on Sunday was declared the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 winner. Starting in 2017, the reality show has rolled out 6 seasons so far- N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Nani hosted Season 1 and 2 respectively, while Nagarjuna Akkineni added a new dimension as a host to the Bigg Boss show from Season 3 onwards. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Nagarjuna has quit the show and Nandamuri Balakrishna will be taking over the next season, Bigg Boss Telugu 7.
While there is no official word regarding Nagarjuna quitting the show, we heard he wants to spend time focusing on his movies, as Bigg Boss demands nearly 4-5 months of his crucial time every season. "Nagarjuna's exit is not yet official but Nandamuri Balakrishna has been locked to host Bigg Boss Telugu 7. The makers have already exchanged words with Balayya since he has experience hosting reality shows already," reveals a source close to the development."A lot can change later but for now, NBK is locked for Bigg Boss Telugu 7," added the source.
On a related note, NBK is presently hosting a celebrity talk show on Aha, 'Unstoppable With NBK season 2'. While the show is a hit and also getting a good response, the New Year special episode of the show will feature Prabhas and actor Gopichand.
What do you think? Will NBK manage to pull off the Bigg Boss Telugu show? Let us know in the comment section below.
