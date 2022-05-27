EXCLUSIVE: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding venue changed; DETAILS INSIDE

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are known to keep things low-key on most occasions. Kollywood's most-talked-about couple continues the trend as they are all set to get married in a low key ceremony on June 9. Earlier, they decided to get hitched at Tirupati temple. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt, Nayan and Vignesh have changed the venue to a resort in Mahabs.

A little birdie revealed to us, "Nayan and Vignesh are getting married at a resort in Mahabs, (Mahabalipuram) in Tamil Nadu. It will be low-key in presence of close friends and family members followed by a lavish wedding reception in Chennai."

"The wedding preparations are on in full swing. Everything would be very traditional and personalised," adds the source.

Well, it is one celebrity wedding that we had been looking forward to since a very long time. Finally, it is happening! All you Nayanthara and Vignesh fans, you have to be glued to Pinkvilla South's gram for all the updates on their wedding.

As earlier we revealed, the lady superstar and her filmmaker beau Vignesh will tie the knot on June 9, 2022, followed by a grand reception for the industry friends in Chennai. Many biggies from the industry will be seen attending the event to bless the couple.