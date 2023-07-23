EXCLUSIVE: Pawan Kalyan's shirt for BRO was cut and stitched; Designer Neeta Lulla spills the beans

National award-winning designer Neeta Lulla- the best in the fashion business, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla shared an interesting BTS story about styling Tollywood's Powerstar- Pawan Kalyan. A perfectionist in every way, and someone who is known for her detailed costumes, Neeta Lulla revealed she actually went on to cut and hand-stitched Pawan Kalyan's shirt for one of his looks in the upcoming film, BRO.

The eye-catchy costumes that you see him wearing in My Dear Markandeya song have been created, and styled- all within two days. "Song was styled in two days flat...Well, he is a maverick actor and in my journey of films, I'm yet to come across such a simplistic actor. He is very simple with clothes but when you give him the clothes, he pulls it off with a swag and is unreal," said Neeta Lulla who is known for her works in iconic films like Devdas and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

She further continued, "In this film, I have cut and stitched his shirts. We gave an organic touch to his clothes because he is playing God and what was adding edge to everything was his, shoes. So when I got him Guccis and Versaces, he looked at me and started laughing and he said he will never wear these but eventually, he tried and loved them so much...people were surprised and were looking at him head to toe."

"I didn't want to give him a jacket, a cape but gave him basics because as an actor he likes very comfortable clothes onscreen as well, and that brings out his persona," said Neeta Lulla who believes that the power of a costume can elevate the entire persona of a character on screen.

BTS video of Neeta Lulla getting Pawan Kalyan's outfit ready for BRO

For the unversed, Neeta Lulla is also the woman behind Pawan Kalyan's white-on-white look for his political rallies.

ALSO READ: Bro Trailer: Pawan Kalyan-Sai Dharam Tej starrer is race against time; Perfect thrilling and comedy elements