EXCLUSIVE: Prashanth Neel on Salaar, Prabhas & more: ‘It’s the story of two friends, who become enemies’

Over the last 4 years, Prashanth Neel has become one of the most celebrated directors of Indian Film Industry. The ace filmmaker served the audience with two memorable commercial films with Yash in the form of KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2, and is now all set for the release of Prabhas led Salaar. Prashanth is investing all his time and energy towards the post production of Salaar and is committed to bring it to the big screen on December 22, 2023.

Salaar Trailer Drops on December 1, confirms Prashanth Neel

With less than four weeks to go for the film’s release, Prashanth Neel got in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla. Opening up about his gangster-based action drama, Prashanth says, “Salaar is a story of two friends, who become the biggest enemies. Friendship is the core emotion of Salaar. We are telling half the story in Salaar: Part One: Cease Fire. We are going to show this journey of friends over the course of two films. The audience will get a glimpse of the world that we have created in the Salaar Trailer, which drops on December 1.”

What stood out for KGF franchise was the originality in the visuals and presentation of his heroes in the larger-than-life format. “All the films I have done till date have a touch of fantasy to it. What makes the world appealing are the emotions – be it friend, mother or father. A film without emotions looks like a showreel. I feel, action exists only because of emotions,” Neel admits. He is quick to add, “I always write an emotional film and the action comes into picture at a later stage. Same happened with Salaar too.”

The world of Salaar is very different from KGF, says Prashanth Neel

Prashanth categorically informs that the world of Salaar is very different from what he created in the KGF franchise. “Both are different stories, different emotions with different style of story-telling. Audience should not expect another KGF from Salaar - Salaar is a world of its own, it has got its own emotion and characters. I hope people see Salaar for the story that it sets up. We have set the tone of Salaar from the first scene itself,” Neel explains, adding further, “Cinema is the most consumable story telling format in India today. All that we intend to do is a story with Salaar.”

He is high praises for his leading hero, Prabhas, and calls him one of the most genuine people he has worked with. “Prabhas sir can show innocence like nobody else. But at the same time, he can also show you the aggression. I was sold on this aspect and have explored this quality in Salaar too. His personality perfectly suits for Salaar. He is a giant, who is very gentle.”

Unlike KGF franchise, Salaar was always conceptualized as a two part film. Prashanth informs, “KGF was not a two part saga, but Salaar is. The story is so big, that it could make up for a proper 6 hour film. There is enough content for the second part and audience too will feel the same when they watch Salaar: Part One. It’s a pure story driven film. In-fact, I had written Salaar even before I started working on KGF.”

And finally, when does he plan to shoot the second part of Salaar? Neel concludes, “It’s a logistical thing and I can’t commit on the exact timelines. But, we will start shooting for it soon.” Salaar features Prabhas, Prithviraj and Shruti Haasan in lead roles. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

