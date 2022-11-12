EXCLUSIVE Pushpa: The Rule Update: First glimpses of Allu Arjun starrer to be out on December 17

Yes, you read that right! "Pushpa: The Rise had taken the box office by storm with solid performances by Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. Now, the makers are planning to treat Bunny's fans with something very special on one year of Pushpa: The Rise, i.e. December 17," reveals a source close to the development.

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rule is one of the much-awaited Pan-India films. Director Sukumar and the team have guaranteed that Pushpa 2 is going to be bigger and grander than Pushpa: The Rise, and amidst all the high expectations, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the first glimpse of Allu Arjun for the film is set to be out on December 17.

"One-minute video of Allu Arjun from the test shoot will be out on December 17 to celebrate the success of Pushpa: The Rise. Sukumar has plans to incorporate a glimpse of Allu Arjun from Bangkok's recce schedule as well to build up the hype," adds the source.

Also, as earlier we reported, Allu Arjun is returning from South Africa today and is flying tomorrow to Bangkok for Pushpa 2's test shoot. "The actual shoot for the film will start in the first week of December," reveals the source further adding that Sukumar is leaving no stone unturned to bring the best cinematic experience for the audience.

Pushpa: The Rise in Russia

This is going to be a 15-day long schedule and after Bunny returns, he will soon begin with the promotions of Pushpa part 1 in Russia, but he is yet to lock dates for the same. Pushpa, with its wholesome content, is ready to release in Russia as well in December.

The first of two cinematic parts depicts the rise of a low-wage labourer in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood.

