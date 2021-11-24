EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna heads to join Vijay Deverakonda in USA; Shares PIC of passport
Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram and shared a pic of her passport saying 'going far away'. While she didn't mention where, we have exclusively learnt that Rashmika is heading to the USA to join Vijay Deverakonda, who is shooting for Liger. Sharing a pic of her passport, she wrote, "This time quite away from you but will be back soon."
Soon enough, she added another selfie from the flight and asked fans to guess where she is going. Well, the answer are yet to come.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are one of the most loved on-screen couples. They have managed to grab eyeballs over their sizzling chemistry in movies like Geetha Govindham and Dear Comrade. Not just onscreen, Vijay and Rashmika share a great rapport off-screen as well. Although, they never admitted their relationship ever, at many occasions Vijay and Rashmika called each other best friends and 3AM friends.
Whenever both of them get spotted together or share pics of each other on social media platforms, fans go gaga over it.