EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna heads to join Vijay Deverakonda in USA; Shares PIC of passport

Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram and shared a pic of her passport saying 'going far away'. While she didn't mention where, we have exclusively learnt that Rashmika is heading to the USA to join Vijay Deverakonda, who is shooting for Liger. Sharing a pic of her passport, she wrote, "This time quite away from you but will be back soon."

Soon enough, she added another selfie from the flight and asked fans to guess where she is going. Well, the answer are yet to come.