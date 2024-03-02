EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna talks about working with Vijay Deverakonda; says ‘looking for a script together’

Rashmika Mandanna is undoubtedly one of the most prominent actresses in the country at present, having left a mark in various film industries across the country. The actress is currently in Japan, representing India at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, In fact, she is the first Indian celebrity to do so as well.

The actress received a very warm welcome in the country, with enthusiastic fans who greeted her with bouquets and cheers at the airport. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla in the island nation, the actress spilled interesting tea about her upcoming projects, as well as the prospect of working with Vijay Deverakonda again on screen. The Animal actress revealed that both her and the Kushi actor are looking for a script to work together.

Rashmika says she knows fans are waiting for her collaboration with VD

Talking to Pinkvilla, the actress revealed that she knows it has been long since Vijay Deverakonda and her were seen in a film together. She further mentioned that she knows their fans are eagerly waiting to see their favorite stars together on the silver screen again. Rashmika said:

“We’re definitely looking for a script together. It’s been really long, and I can see that fans are really waiting for our collaboration next time. And if something really interesting comes up, definitely.”

Check out the video below:

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s works together

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are known to be the best of friends off screen as well. The duo have only collaborated in two films so far, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, which came out in 2018 and 2019 respectively. Both the films were sensational hits and still have a cult fan-following as well.

The 2018 film Geetha Govindam, helmed by Parasuram Petla marked the first on-screen collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The romantic comedy film garnered widespread acclaim at the time of release and received praise for the characters’ chemistry in the film.

The following year, the duo were seen together in Bharat Kamma’s Dear Comrade. Although the film received mixed to negative reviews, similar to Geetha Govindam, the chemistry between Rashmika and Vijay garnered immense praise.

While there are several rumors that suggest that Rashmika will be portraying the female lead in Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film with Gowtam Tinnanuri, tentatively titled VD12, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same.

