EXCLUSIVE: Samantha, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi shooting for a special song in Chennai; Deets Inside

A dream cast, Samantha, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing the screen space in Vignesh Shivan's upcoming film, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The makers of the film have almost wrapped up the shoot and are looking forward to a grand release soon. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt recently that Sam has headed to Chennai to shoot a special song for the film.

A source close to the film has divulged Pinkvilla some interesting details. "Sam, Nayan, and Vijay Sethupathi are shooting for Two Two Two video song. It is going to be an epic fun song choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. We have completed the shoot with some patchwork to be wrapped up today. After Oo Antava, this is going to be another chartbuster".

The makers recently released the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal teaser and it looked every bit exciting. The movie brings a powerful trio of Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu with a perfect dose of comedy.

The light-hearted comedy has music by Anirudh Ravichander and is set to release in Telugu and Tamil. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal also marks the much-awaited reunion of Vignesh Shivan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Nayanthara after Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

Meanwhile, after wrapping up the song shoot of Two Two Two, Nayan will head to Mumbai for the new schedule of Shah Rukh Khan and Atless's film.