EXCLUSIVE: Samantha is on a social media detox

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, as we all know, has always spoken about the social media negativity that often comes her way. She is quite a professional as an actor and knows her responsibility but of late, she is trying to keep herself away from Instagram and other social media platforms, a source reveals.

"There's too much happening around and Sam is a person who wants to invest all energy on herself and nothing else. She is on social media detox and is prepping up for her role in Russo Brothers' Citadel. She is training in martial arts as a part of her prep," a source reveals to Pinkvilla.

Otherwise a much active actor on social media, it has almost been a month since Samantha has kept herself away from uploading usual content. "Expect a movie release date announcement soon by Sam of her upcoming film," adds the source.

On a related note, during the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, Naga Chaitanya opened up about his life after parting ways with Samantha. In one of the interviews, he said, "I'm in a very happy space," while in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Chay said, "bored" talking about his personal life and divorce from Samantha.

Also Read| Naga Chaitanya says 'he & Samantha moved on' post separation; Hopes discussions of his personal life fade away