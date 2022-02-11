EXCLUSIVE: Siddhu Jonnalagadda on DJ Tillu, his role, comparison to Vijay Deverakonda, judgements & more

Siddhu Jonnalagadda and his upcoming movie DJ Tillu are currently the most happening things in Tollywood. From the title song DJ Tillu, his role and the trailer, every little thing about the film is creating a great buzz among the audience. Ahead of the big release, the actor interacted with Pinkvilla in an exclusive interview and opened up about the film, his role, singing and writing for DJ Tillu, comparison to Vijay Deverakonda, actors being judged, and more.

Speaking about the overwhelming response to songs and trailer of DJ Tillu, he said, "Yeah, it is a great feeling because any artist wants to be known for his work and validation from the audience is the biggest one. It is a very good feeling, and it feels amazing that the film is getting such a great response based on its content and the material we created."

Elaborating on his character in the movie being inspired by the people while growing up, Siddhu said, "It is about the kind of people I have seen while growing up and it has created a certain state of mind such that everything you have seen, the dialogues and all have made an impact. It is also about me wanting to make the character really really wacky and crazy. I didn't want Tillu to be a normal guy, I wanted him to be eccentric."

Despite successfully impressing audiences with his writing skills with his previous films, Siddhu doesn't really believe in any formula while penning a script or dialogue. "Honestly, I don't think so much about formula or anything. My mind keeps running continuously and if I feel honest, I just write it. If I feel that I want to show something or have an idea, I just do it. When there is an idea that really excites me, when there is a thought or a scene, or a dialogue, I get my understanding of writing for a film from a lot of places. It all just come to my head and if I like it, I just transcribe it into a film," the actor mentioned.

Siddhu Jonnalagadda is multitalented as he has also turned singer for the film and crooned Nuvvala song, opening about his singing experience, he said, "I sang before in Guntur talkies, Vicky Donor's remake Naruda Naruda, this will be my third time singing. The teaser background score of Dj Tillu also I only sang but the proper full song is Nuvvala for this film."

Also, the young actor doesn't consider DJ Tillu as his litmus test on the big screen despite his last two movies Krishna and His Leela & Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma being OTT releases. "Not really, it isn't my litmus test or anything, what I do for any film is the same, it doesn't matter if it is for OTT or theaters. The kind of content, material, subject of audiences may change but it doesn't really affect me as it is about a lot of audiences watching your work and then reaching a maximum number of audiences. However, I'm still very excited to watch the movie in theaters that's because of the difference between watching the film on OTT and the theatrical experience," Siddhu stated.

Opening about what does he think about him being compared to Vijay Deverakonda on social media, "It is a great thing when they compare you to a good actor or star. But I don't look at it as a comparison, I look at it as them trying to express that they get a similar kind of feeling."

After the controversy of a journalist asking an unethical question about Neha Shetty, when we asked if he thinks actors in the industry are still being judged about their choices of roles, outfits, and everything they do and if there is still have a long way to go in normalizing such things, Siddhu strongly agreed and said 'yes'. The actor added, "I think a few things need to be normalised based on the target audiences and demographic, what can your graph be in your film, it definitely needs to be normalised in every way."