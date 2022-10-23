EXCLUSIVE: Thalapathy Vijay off to Dubai to meet his son after wrapping Varisu; More Details Inside

Thalapathy Vijay has wrapped up the last schedule of his much-anticipated film, Varisu, directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the actor is headed to Dubai today to meet his son Sanjay, who is currently studying there. "The actor is off to Dubai to spend some time with his family before he gears up for the release of Varisu," reveals a source.

"The makers are currently working on pre-release promotions and plan to release the film's first single during Diwali week. However, there is still a bit of confusion and a possible delay in the release of the first song though Vijay has approved a few poster look photos already," adds the source. Meanwhile, Varisu patchwork shoot progresses at a studio in Chennai.