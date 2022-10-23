EXCLUSIVE: Thalapathy Vijay off to Dubai to meet his son after wrapping Varisu; More Details Inside
Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Thalapathy Vijay is headed to Dubai today to meet his son Jason Sanjay.
Thalapathy Vijay has wrapped up the last schedule of his much-anticipated film, Varisu, directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the actor is headed to Dubai today to meet his son Sanjay, who is currently studying there. "The actor is off to Dubai to spend some time with his family before he gears up for the release of Varisu," reveals a source.
"The makers are currently working on pre-release promotions and plan to release the film's first single during Diwali week. However, there is still a bit of confusion and a possible delay in the release of the first song though Vijay has approved a few poster look photos already," adds the source. Meanwhile, Varisu patchwork shoot progresses at a studio in Chennai.
Earlier this year, Vijay's son Sanjay's acting debut was another hot topic. The Bigil actor even revealed that Premam director Alphonse Puthren once pitched a story to him. Initially, he assumed it was for him, but later realised it was for his son. Thalapathy Vijay was quoted saying, "However, Sanjay smoothly declined Alphonse’s offer saying that he needs time to enter the industry. Meanwhile, I liked the story though."
Coming back to Varisu, the film will see Rashmika Mandanna opposite Vijay with Prakash Raj, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Shaam, Khushbu, Sangeetha, Yogi Babu and Samyuktha in supporting roles.
Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, Varisu is gearing up for Pongal 2023 release.
Also Read| Varisu EXCLUSIVE: Thalapathy Vijay croons a song for Vamshi Paidipally's film; Details Inside