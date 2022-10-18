Varisu EXCLUSIVE: Thalapathy Vijay croons a song for Vamshi Paidipally's film; Details Inside

Yes, after Beast, the Tamil superstar has sung a song again for Vamshi Paidipally's film. "Vijay has sung the second single from the film and it is going to be a fun number. The audience is in for a surprise again," reveals a source close to the development. S Thaman has scored the music for Varisu and it is his first film with Vijay.

Thalapathy Vijay has teamed up with Vamshi Paidipally for 'Varisu ', and the film is progressing well. Amidst immense buzz to know what's in store for moviegoers, Pinkvilla has another exclusive update about Vijay starrer. According to our source, Thalapathy Vijay has crooned a song for Varisu.

For the unversed, Thalapathy Vijay, as fondly called by his fans, is not only a versatile actor but is also an accomplished singer. He has proved his singing prowess many times and the latest to recall was Jolly O Gymkhana. In Beast, Vijay crooned a song penned by Sivakarthikeyan.

"In Varisu, Vijay has ensured that the song is catchy right in the first listen," adds the source. An official announcement about the same will be out soon.

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu will see Rashmika Mandanna opposite Vijay with Prakash Raj, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Shaam, Khushbu, Sangeetha, Yogi Babu and Samyuktha in supporting roles.

Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, Varisu is gearing up for Pongal 2023 release.

Meanwhile, the film's first single will be unveiled on October 23, during Diwali week, and the announcement of the same will be made on October 20 or 21.



