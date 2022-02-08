EXCLUSIVE: Thalapathy Vijay to reunite with Atlee for the fourth time – Filming begins 2023

Thalapathy Vijay and Atlee have formed a formidable combo over the years having delivered blockbusters like Their, Mersal and Bigil. Over the last few years, there have been ample of reports about them reuniting, but one hasn’t got any concrete update on the same. However, Pinkvilla has now exclusively learnt that Vijay and Atlee are indeed reuniting for a feature film that kicks off in 2023.

“It was about time for the Vijay and Atlee combo to return. After three successful collaborations, their fourth will be yet another action packed entertainer. In the pandemic, Atlee has locked the basic premise of this film, and is gearing up to take it on floors once he completes his work on Shah Rukh Khan’s next,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the film will be bankrolled by AGS Entertainment, who previously worked with the duo on Bigil.

“The Shah Rukh Khan film will be shoot at regular intervals from April to November. After that, Atlee will switch to post production of the same to get the final print ready by March/April 2023. Once that’s done, he begins prep work on his next with Thalapathy Vijay, which kicks off by mid of next year,” the source added. Before the Atlee film, Vijay too would have completed his next with Vamsi. He is expected to do one more film, Thalapathy 67 before finally moving on to the Atlee directorial, which will be his 68th film.

Meanwhile, his next, Beast with Nelson Dilipkumar is gearing up for a theatrical release in the month of April around the Tamil New Year period. It’s set to be an edge of the seat invasion thriller, with Vijay in a never seen before avatar. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for exclusive updates on Beast, and all upcoming films of Vijay.

