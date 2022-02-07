EXCLUSIVE: Rajinikanth teams up with Nelson Dilipkumar for Thalaivar 169; Filming begins this Summer

Rajinikanth continues to be one of the biggest superstars of Indian cinema with the trade expecting his films to set the box-office on fire, defying all laws of ageing. The speculations around his future projects refuse to die down and even today, there is enough being written about his next after the Siva directed family drama, Annaatthe. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Rajinikanth is teaming up with Nelson Dilipkumar next for a feature film that goes on floors this Summer.

“Rajinikanth and Nelson are teaming up next for a feature film. It’s a typical Nelson Dilipkumar Film that’s high on content with ample of quirky elements in the screenplay. The entire team is excited to take the film on floors by April end/Early May,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the film in question will see a theatrical release in the window of December 2022 to February 2023.

“An official announcement is round the corner with a special video. The film is produced by Sun Pictures with Anirudh on board to do the music and background score,” the source added. Nelson is meanwhile gearing up for the release of his next, Beast, fronted by Thalapathy Vijay. The film is gearing up for a Tamil New Year release.

The yet untitled film will be Rajinikanth’s 169th film and everyone in the team is looking forward to this special collaboration. It will be shot over a period of five to six months at multiple locations based on the COVID-19 scenario. The superstar is already speaking to multiple directors for Thalaivar 170, which is a milestone project. The same will be locked by the end of this year before he completes work on Thalaivar 169. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on this film and more from Tamil cinema.

