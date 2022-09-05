EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Nageswara Rao will be the biggest film in Ravi Teja's career, says director Vamsee

Ravi Teja's maiden Pan India film Tiger Nageswara Rao, directed by Vamsee is making enough noise right since its inception. It is a biopic on the notorious thief and is set in the 70s in a village named Stuartpuram. "I'm trying to change the way Ravi Teja talks, walks and his body language, getup too, will be completely different," reveals director Vamsee in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla.

"We all know Ravi Teja's energy and the impact it has but in Tiger Nageswara Rao, I'm not trying to show anything of Ravi Teja. When you see the film, you will feel it is Tiger Nageswara Rao and not Ravi Teja. Talking about the action, of course, there are high scale fight sequences," says director Vamsee who is set to begin the new schedule of the film soon this month.

Vamsee further reveals that they are making the movie on an uncompromised budget. "We spent 7 crores on set design as we had to create an entire village in Hyderabad, a place where robbers lived. Additionally, 4 crores for one more set. There is a huge canvas to it. As of now, we are not capping on anything on the budget since its open for the market now, as Pan-India, but this will be the biggest film in Ravi Teja sir's career is all I can say," assures Vamsee who has spent 2 years on the film's R&D.

Further adding on the challenges he faced due to a lack of information about Tiger Nageswara Rao on the Internet, Vamsee tells, "There were a lot of challenges I faced because when it comes to a biopic, you have to be careful. It shouldn't look documented. With Tiger Nageswara Rao, there was hardly anything available on the Internet. No books are written about him... His 3 brothers already passed away but I could get in touch with a few family members for information. I went to old libraries and got a few paper cuttings. Regarding the sets, I got a few pictures from the library, and on the basis of it, we created the set."

The makers of the upcoming Pan-India film have pulled off a casting coup. They have roped in National Award Winning actor, Anupam Kher for a crucial role in the film. Talking about the film's casting, the director shares, "Usually biopics that are done, are on great personalities and so, I wanted to take something different. Tiger Nageswara Rao is known for negative reasons but when I digged into his story and came to know the events, they were very goosebumps-inducing stuff. And it has to be a very natural take on this film, so I wanted Anupam Kher ji who has a high personality to narrate the story. I'm going with new faces for this film like Nupur Sanon and Gayatri Bharadwaj. Fictional characters I think can be played by any actor who are known but when it is about realistic characters and if you add somebody new, you will feel the character, freshness."

Vamsee further reveals that he has no plans to reveal Anupam Kher's first look this early. "I had no plans to reveal his look but since he is doing a lot of films, Anupam Kherji insisted to announce his 520th film."

