EXCLUSIVE: Tovino Thomas opens up about his 3 months break & wanting to quit acting after bad films

Tovino Thomas is one of the most talented and versatile actors from Mollywood. After bagging critical acclaim with Minnal Murali, the actor is back with another intriguing film titled Naradan, which hit the screen on March 3. The film received a great response and the actor's performance was highly praised. During the promotions, Tovino Thomas exclusively interacted with Pinkvilla and revealed about the time when he thought of quitting acting after a bad film.

When asked what was the triggering point for him to return to movies after 3 months of break, Tovino Thomas said, "What I wanted is break and that's what I understood by the end of that break. I got three months to break, me along with my wife and kids travelled, 10 days to Dubai, 6 days in Cambodia and one week in China, and by the time I came back, I was clear.

He further added, "I was living my dream. At some point, I want to, it was not like quitting. I wanted a break, so I took a break and I needed some time to decide if I should continue or not but that's when I understood that a lot more people than I expected, love me and they want me to be in the industry. And a lot of people's work in the industry depends on me, when I act in one movie, hundreds of them get to work every day. Also, a lot of them depend on me, my staff, their families, and I know thousands of people want to be in a position like me, I know the value of that and understood it even better after a travelling break. My mind was clear, then I decided I will be careful and will stick here until audiences say get out."

Written by Unni R and directed by Aashiq Abu, Naradan stars Anna Ben and has received a thumbs up from the audience. Audiences praised the film for throwing light on some shady areas in the news media.

