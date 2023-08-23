EXCLUSIVE: Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi to tie the knot in November; details inside

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi- one of the most popular Tollywood celebs have been the talk of the town for quite some time now. Right from Pinkvilla's first exclusive on the couple, their relationship has created a buzz among their fans and well-wishers who are now eagerly waiting to know about the big day. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Varun and Lavanya are all set to tie the knot in November.

All you need to know about Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding day

"The wedding date is set and the preparations have begun in full swing to make it a memorable event for the Konidela-Allu family. Europe's Summer end is the best time of the year to host a wedding; hence, they will take nuptial vows in November in Italy. Varun is busy with the release of Gandeevadhari Arjuna...After that, he will gear up and will actively be involved in the preparations for his wedding with Lavanya in November," revealed a source close to the development.

Taking a cue from Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Tollywood couple Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, too want to keep their wedding an intimate affair, and of course, at every celebs' favorite wedding location- Italy.

Behind every successful relationship, there is a beautiful love story. To begin with, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's love story is no exception. The two actors first met on the sets of their Telugu film Mister and instantly hit it off. Their on-screen chemistry was widely loved by the audience, and soon rumors of them dating started making rounds. However, it was only recently, on June 9, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi confirmed their relationship with their oh-so-gorgeous engagement photos, leaving their fans elated.

The families of both, Varun and Lavanya are leaving no stone unturned to ensure everything is perfect. From deciding on the theme, decor to every detail is meticulously planned. They are actively involved in the preparations, shopping, and wedding outfit trials, adding their personal touch to make the wedding a reflection of their love and personalities.

