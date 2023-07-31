EXCLUSIVE: Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi to host wedding reception in Hyderabad after returning from Italy

As earlier we confirmed, Tollywood's new couple Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are all set to wed at one of the picturesque locations in Italy. According to our sources, they will be tying the knot in a spectacular and fairytale-like setting at a perfect dreamy, rustic venue and the preparations for the same have begun in full swing. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned, Varun and Lavanya will be hosting a grand wedding reception in Hyderabad for their friends in the industry.

"The couple is ready to take the plunge soon and the preparations for the wedding have kickstarted already. While the lovebirds will continue to remain tight-lipped about their wedding plans, they will exchange garlands in an intimate wedding soon in the presence of their close friends and family members. After their wedding in Italy, they will be hosting a grand party in Hyderabad which will be attended by many biggies of the industry, and from political and business circles," revealed a source.

The speculation about their marriage makes headlines every now and then. Amidst everything, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have been busy indulging in social-media PDA, and are setting couple goals with their pictures from coffee dates and gym. Here's a closer look.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi want to keep their wedding an intimate affair

Taking a cue from Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi too want to keep their wedding an intimate affair. "Varun has always been a private person and likes to keep things simple and elegant and hence, they have decided to wed in Italy. The guest list will consist of merely 50 people and that's exactly how these two want it," adds the source. They will host a grand wedding reception once they return to the country as a married couple.

For the unversed, Varun Tej and Lavanya got engaged in an intimate ceremony on June 10. Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan with his wife Upasana, Allu Arjun with his wife Sneha, and other Allu-Konidela family members attended the engagement ceremony of the couple.

ALSO READ: Varun Tej enjoys a romantic coffee date with fiance Lavanya Tripathi; shares PICS