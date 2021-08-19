EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Vijay Babu would like to cast this actor if a Hindi remake of Home is ever made

Vijay Babu’s Home released today, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla the actor-producer called it a universal title. “There is not even a single day in anyone's life where we don’t pronounce the word home. Also if you look at the title ‘Home’, there is a hashtag along with that. That is what we are trying to convey about how the times have changed, and everything is just a hashtag for us,” says Vijay Babu, adding that our lives revolve around social media and gadgets.

“Like even when we are at home, we are not really at home, but are in a virtual home. Especially during the pandemic the time spent on gadgets has increased so much that the attention span and the time we spend at home with our loved ones has reduced drastically,” states Vijay Babu. Considering the universal subject of the film, does he plan to remake it in Hindi? “It's a universal subject, and Malayalam films are looked upon by all the languages right now,” he says.

Vijay Babu further adds, “When the trailer released, I was so astonished to see a whole lot of reviews were done by the non Malayalam speaking audience, and they are all looking forward to it. Recently all the hit films which are produced in Malayalam, have been remade in many languages. So looking forward to calls,” he smiles, expressing his wish to see Naseeruddin Shah in the Hindi remake of Home, if it’s ever made.

To see the full interview, watch the below video:

Also Read | Home Movie Review: Twitterati hail Rojin Thomas and Indrans' feel good comedy