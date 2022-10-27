EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Kushi targeting a Summer 2023 release; Deets Inside

In May this year, Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrapped up the first schedule of director Shiva Nirvana’s Kushi, which is backed by Pushpa producers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar. A few pictures of the actors from the picturesque location had surfaced online, while Samantha too had shared an interesting video about her birthday from the sets of the same film. Pinkvilla now has another interesting update from Kushi. We have heard that the next schedule of the film will roll in November.

“After the month-long schedule in Kashmir, another 30 days of shoot is left for Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Kushi. They will start shooting for it from November 15. They will be filming in Kerala and Hyderabad, after which they will call it a wrap. For now, the makers are targeting a Summer 2023 release for this romantic-drama. They will finalise on the exact release date soon,” informs a source close to the development.