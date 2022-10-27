EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Kushi targeting a Summer 2023 release; Deets Inside
Kushi is directed by Shiva Nirvana, and is backed by Pushpa producers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar.
In May this year, Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrapped up the first schedule of director Shiva Nirvana’s Kushi, which is backed by Pushpa producers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar. A few pictures of the actors from the picturesque location had surfaced online, while Samantha too had shared an interesting video about her birthday from the sets of the same film. Pinkvilla now has another interesting update from Kushi. We have heard that the next schedule of the film will roll in November.
“After the month-long schedule in Kashmir, another 30 days of shoot is left for Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Kushi. They will start shooting for it from November 15. They will be filming in Kerala and Hyderabad, after which they will call it a wrap. For now, the makers are targeting a Summer 2023 release for this romantic-drama. They will finalise on the exact release date soon,” informs a source close to the development.
Samantha’s wish for Vijay Deverakonda
On Vijay Deverakonda’s birthday on May 9, Samantha Ruth Prabhu had also taken to social media to wish her co-star. “Happy birthday #LIGER. You are deserving of all the love and appreciation that is going to be coming your way this year. Watching you work the way you do is incredibly inspiring. God bless,” Samantha had mentioned.
Samantha on her festive season style choices
Meanwhile, in a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Samantha had opened up on her style choices. While talking about her festive season style picks, the actress had said, “I prefer subtlety. If I cannot decide what to wear, I opt for the evergreen saree and minimal jewellery to complete my look. I enjoy wearing cool pastel shades as I feel like they don’t look gaudy and are perfect for any event or festivity”.
ALSO READ: Yashoda Trailer: Samantha starrer sheds the light on surrogacy mafia, promises intense action and thrill