EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Deverakonda to begin second schedule of Kushi on June 5; Samantha to join later

Known to be a romantic and family entertainer, Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha recently wrapped up the long first schedule of their upcoming film Kushi in Kashmir recently. Now according to our sources, Vijay, after his short trip to Mumbai, is all set to begin the second schedule of Shiva Nirvana directorial from June 5 while Samantha will join him after a few days.

"Vijay Deverakonda, known to be the professional he is, will jump to the second schedule of Kushi from June 5. The makers have planned to finish some crucial scenes in this 3-week long schedule in Hyderabad, Vizag and Aleppey. Samantha will join Vijay in the second schedule around June 8," reveals the source.

"A few scenes will be shot on sets created of a metro station, church, marriage registrar office and hospital," adds the source.

Vijay Deverakonda, after wrapping up Kushi, will kickstart shooting for Puri Jagannadh's Jana Gana Mana. The team will begin the first schedule in September and is all set to release in August 2023.

Coming back to Kushi, Shiva Nirvana is directing this film under Mythri Movie Makers banner. Y. Ravishankar & Naveen Yerneni are backing the project. Amidst huge expectations, a terrific first look of VD11 was unveiled recently.

Sharing the first look, the Arjun Reddy star tweeted, "Sharing the first look poster on his social media handles, Deverakonda wrote, “An explosion of Happiness, laughter, Love and family bonding. #Kushi – Telugu Tamil Kannada Malayalam Dec 23 Worldwide Release. Spread the joy this Christmas, New Years."

