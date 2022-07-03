EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Deverakonda did a lot of posing routine for Liger's hot poster; Trainer Kuldep Sethi decodes

Vijay Deverakonda took social media by storm yesterday with his masculine physique in the new poster of Liger. The Arjun Reddy star left all jaws dropped with his semi-nude pose with just a bouquet of roses for his highly anticipated next, Liger. But did you know Vijay got this strapping hot look in shape within 3 weeks? Kuldep Sethi, Vijay's personal trainer for Liger reveals exclusive details about what went behind getting this look.

"Due to lockdown, the training went a little up and down but still during the shoot of important sequences, VD's body was in good condition. Later, Puri sir and Vijay decided they wanted a certain look for a photoshoot and I had 3 weeks to get the peak conditioning of the body that you see now in the latest poster, reveals Vijay Deverakonda's personal trainer.

Kuldep stated that VD was already in a good shape but for the photoshoot, which they shot a year ago, he had to go a little extra. "He was in good shape but for this poster, the definition had to be more clearer. We started training and I suddenly changed a bit of his workout style. He is playing a UFC character so I changed his training module to do more super sets and drop sets that made his muscle quality more defined and he burned the fat at a faster rate," Kuldep decodes on VD's masculine physique.

He further revealed, "Workout got only intense and intense. In the last one week (before the photoshoot for the poster), there were a lot of posing routines and it was very important for us because Vijay, for the first time in his life was doing something like this. Every day we had 30 mins posing session. It was also very tiring for him but with this routine, he also got to showcase his muscle, understood it much better."

In terms of diet, "I also changed his nutrition. I cut down his carbs and increased protein, a lot of fibre and water. That's how we trained! A lot of people do water cutting but I didn't. We did water cutting only on the day of the shoot instead and that was also 50%."

"You can see how confident he looks with his body. It takes a lot of guts to be fantastic to showcase your body this way. Vijay Deverakonda has worked a lot on his overall physique for this. There's a lot more to this," Kuldep Sethi signed off hinting that there's a lot more in store for the audience.

It will be interesting to see what's next. Liger hits the big screens on the 25th of August, 2022.

Also Read| Vijay Deverakonda to Samantha: Why the brand new season of Koffee With Karan will be more than 'just gossip'