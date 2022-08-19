EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Deverakonda opens up about Samantha co-starrer Kushi; Shares why it is not a Pan-Indian film

After Liger, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen next in a romantic bilingual film Kushi, which features Samantha as the female lead. The actor has shot major portions of the film and has also created major buzz because of his chemistry with Samantha, romance and title song. Now, in an exclusive Interview with Pinkvilla, Vijay Deverakonda opened up about Kushi and also revealed why the film is not a pan-Indian film.

When asked if there is stargery on how he bifurcating between pan Indian and bilingual as his next film Kushi with Samantha will release in Telugu and Tamil. "It's related to the script. Kushi, the first half is entirely happening in first half and lot of it comes from me not knowing hindi and being in Kashmir and stuff so it's doesn't work if I put it here. Because if I release it hindi, I need to be a Hindi guy. So that whole space of first half doesn't work so it's technical reason. For that technical reason we decided to keep it only to South states. It will work in any language that's not Hindi," Vijay shared.

Shiva Nirvana is directing this upcoming romantic flick, which will also star Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya in significant roles. Samantha is the female lead. The movie will be available to the audience in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on 23 December this year. Haridayam fame composer, Hesham Abdul Wahab has been roped in to provide the music for the film.

Meanwhile, Vijay is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Liger. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger will see Vijay Deverakonda in the role of an MMA artist with a stammering issue. The film's cast also includes Ananya Panday as his love interest, Ramya Krishnan as his mother, and Ronit Roy as his coach. Additionally, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande and Getup Srinu will also essay pivotal roles in the film, along with Mike Tyson in a special cameo. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, this pan-India flick is slated to hit the cinema halls on the 25th of August this year.

