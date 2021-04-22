EXCLUSIVE: Vijay to wrap up Thalapathy 65 on April 26; Planning to shoot in Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai next

The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial, featuring Pooja Hegde as the female lead, is presently being shot in Georgia. The team chalks out a plan for Indian leg of the film.

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Thalapathy Vijay plays the character of a con agent in his next film with director Nelson Dilipkumar, addressed as Thalapathy 65. We also revealed that the team is planning to roll with an extensive first schedule in Georgia. The shoot started on April 9 and we have now learnt that the first schedule is on the verge of being wrapped up. “It will be a schedule wrap for the team of Thalapathy 65 on April 26. They are planning their return to India on April 28 and commence the next schedule in the month of May,” revealed a source close to the development.

The film features Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The actress has charged Rs 3 crore as acting fees for this ambitious film. After the Georgia schedule, team of Thalapathy 65 is chalking out multiple plans for the film. “They will start the second stint with a song shoot in Chennai. There are plans to also shoot in Hyderabad, as also some scenes in Mumbai. Permutation combinations are being worked upon and the India schedule will be decided based on Covid cases. The overseas leg has been wrapped up and all the upcoming schedules will be in some or the other location in India, which can change subject to Covid restrictions,” the source added.

The shoot started on April 9 in Georgia and we have now learnt that the first schedule is on the verge of being wrapped up. It will be a schedule wrap for the team of Thalapathy 65 on April 26. --

The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial is among the most awaited Tamil films and is gearing up to release during the Pongal weekend in January. It would mark the return of Vijay on the big screen exactly a year after his 2021 opening, Master, which redefined box-office records. The expectations are equally high from Thalapathy 65 too. Stay tuned for more updates on Thalapathy Vijay and his upcoming films, only on Pinkvilla.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Pooja Hegde charges Rs 3 crore for Thalapathy 65 alongside Vijay

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×