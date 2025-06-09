When Nayanthara said ‘men go to office the next day after wedding’ as she opened up about motherhood and life

Nayanthara has been balancing both her work and mommy duties with perfect grace. Married to filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, the actress, who now has an impressive lineup of films ahead, never fails to balance it out by spending equal time with family.

As the Jawan actress celebrates her third anniversary with her husband, here’s a throwback to when she opened up about whether there has been any change in her life post-marriage and motherhood.

Nayanthara says marriage and motherhood are not an interval point for her

In a previous interview with Mirchi, Nayanthara clarified that she does not consider marriage and motherhood as interval points in her career. She added that these experiences ended up making her feel more settled and gave her a sense of fulfillment.

She added, “Nothing has changed for me. It is a beautiful beginning of a new phase of life. My life is only better because of my support system. I can achieve more, understand films better, and do more. There should not be any rules. Marriage is beautiful. Why can't you celebrate it?"

Nayanthara on what made her sign up for more women-centric films

In the same interaction, the Mega157 actress discussed why she had lately taken on more women-centric films, where the heroines were the face and the crux of the project.

In response, Nayanthara recalled older experiences where heroines were not given any importance and were even made to stand in the corner during certain events for the movie.

She expressed, “I feel women should be treated equally (in the film industry) as male stars, and, if not equally, at least given importance.”

Nayanthara’s anniversary wish for Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan rang in their third wedding anniversary on June 9. To mark the day, the actress dropped a loving post for her husband on Instagram by sharing some candid pictures of the duo from their recent trip abroad.

She penned a long note expressing her love for their beautiful journey together from being partners to parents.

An excerpt from it read as “Don’t know how else to describe Us You are everything my soul has ever wanted. From two of us to Four of us Couldn’t have asked for more You showed me what LOVE should be like ! Happy Anniversary partner Love you,Always & Forever.”

