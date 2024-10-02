Game Changer teaser: Thaman drops big update on Ram Charan and Kiara Advani’s film

Ram Charan starrer Game Changer will hit the big screens this Christmas. Directed by S Shankar, the movie will also feature Kiara Advani. Amid the buzz surrounding the film, composer Thaman dropped a big update on the teaser release date plans.

Responding to a fan question, he wrote on his X handle, "Dussehra 2024!! #GameChanger teaser." Fans were thrilled to get an update on the film and could not hold back their emotions. A social media user commented, "Anticipating a high-energy BGM for the teaser," while another wrote, "Waiting thaman garu expecting some mass beats as usual."

Take a look at his post below:

Recently, the makers of Game Changer unveiled the second single from the Ram Charan starrer titled Raa Macha Macha. In the song, the RRR star showcased his power-packed dance moves. While the backdrop of Raa Macha Macha was vibrant and colorful, one could not take their eyes off of Ram Charan as he danced his heart out.

Talking about the song, director S Shankar revealed that he wanted to give a powerful intro to Ram Charan. In an interview called The Sounds of Game Changer, he shared, "I wanted an intro song for Ram Charan and was thinking of how it could be different. We (Shankar and Thaman) had a long discussion about this. I did a lot of research on the cultural aspects of Andhra Pradesh and came up with this idea."

Composer Thaman S further mentioned that it was difficult for him to execute the song despite recording the track in two days. He shared that the song was meant to celebrate the culture of Andhra Pradesh, and 1,000 dancers were a part of it.

Advertisement

The director of Game Changer concluded by saying, "Ram Charan is a very good dancer, and it has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. It will be a celebration indeed."

Meanwhile, the star cast of Game Changer also includes Kiara Advani, Srikanth, SJ Suryah, Prakash Raj, and several others.

ALSO READ: Game Changer song Raa Macha Macha OUT: Ram Charan's dance steps and Thaman's music in the folk-style number are a banger