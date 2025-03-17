Gentlewoman OTT release: Here's where you can watch Lijomol Jose starrer Tamil drama online

Gentlewoman is a Tamil drama that hit the big screens on March 7, 2025. Directed by Joshua Sethuraman, the film received positive reviews, particularly for the performances of Lijomol Jose and Losliya Mariyanesan. If you missed watching it in theaters, there's no need to worry as the movie is set to make its digital debut soon.

Where to watch Gentlewoman

Gentlewoman will start streaming on Tentkotta soon. Making the announcement on X, the streaming platform wrote, "Fierce, fearless & critically acclaimed! #Gentlewoman is all set to captivate you with its powerful storytelling! Streaming soon on #Tentkotta."

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Gentlewoman

The story of Gentlewoman follows Poorni, who appears to be in a happy marriage with Aravind. However, her life takes an unexpected turn when she discovers a shocking truth about him. Soon after, Aravind disappears, and Anna begins searching for him, adding another layer to the mystery.

As the plot progresses, the film delves into relationship dynamics, presenting different facets of Poorni’s character. At times, she takes charge in a group of women by handling small household tasks, yet she continues to stand by her husband despite his negligence, such as failing to recharge her mobile subscription for months.

The story also contrasts assumptions and reality, as Poorni believes Aravind is unfamiliar with household chores, only to later find him preparing coffee for a female friend. These moments gradually build toward a climax, shaping the film’s central plot.

Cast and crew of Gentlewoman

Gentlewoman is directed and written by Joshua Sethuraman, with dialogues penned by Yugabharathi. The film is produced by Komala Hari, Leo Logame Nethaji and others. It features Lijomol Jose, Losliya Mariyanesan, and Hari Krishnan in lead roles. The cinematography is handled by Sa Kathavarayan, while Elayaraja Sekar takes charge of the editing. The music for the film is composed by Govind Vasantha.

Are you excited to watch Gentlewoman on OTT? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.