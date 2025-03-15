Painkili OTT Release: When and where to watch Sajin Gopu, Anaswara Rajan’s Malayalam romantic comedy online

Malayalam romantic comedy Painkili hit the theaters on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2025. The movie received a lukewarm response at the box office after its release. And now it is all set to make its digital debut. Only time will tell if the film will be accepted by the audience or not upon its OTT release.

When and where to watch Painkili

Romantic comedy flick Painkili is all set for a second chance with its OTT release. The Malayalam movie will be available to watch online on the streaming platform Manorama Max.

Sharing a poster of the movie, the OTT giant dropped a post on Instagram that read, “The comedy movie Painkili starring Sajin Gopu, Anaswara Rajan, Jisma Vimal, Roshan Shanavas and Chandu Salimkumar is coming soon on Manorama Max..!!”

Check out the post here:

Official trailer and plot of Painkili

The storyline of Painkili revolves around the life and tale of the protagonist named Suku, who fakes being mentally ill in order to escape from the clutches of the judicial law and legal consequences.

Suku, who used to write cringy poetry on social media, travels to Coimbatore to obtain a fake mental health certificate, which helps to prove his innocence.

While it initially appears as a profitable measure to break loose from punishment, Suku quite unexpectedly falls in love with Sheeba.

On the other hand, the film’s second protagonist Sheeba, a girl forced to marry by her family who considers jumping off her terrace and escaping the pressure by eloping from her home and family.

How the lives of these two individuals collide, which then leads to lots of humorous twists and turns, forms the crux of the story.

Cast and crew of Painkili

The main star cast of Painkili includes actors Sajin Gopu, Anaswara Rajan, Jisma Vimal, Roshan Shanavas, Abu Salim, Lijo Jose Pellissery, Riyaz Khan and others.

It is directed by Sreejith Babu and the story is written by Jithu Madhavan. Fahadh Faasil has jointly produced the film with Jithu. Painkili’s music is composed by Justin Varghese.