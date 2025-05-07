Coolie: Netizens can't keep calm over 2-second glimpse of Nagarjuna Akkineni in Rajinikanth starrer

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is slated to hit the big screens on August 14, 2025. As the film is now just 100 days away from release, the makers have released a promo featuring several teasing glimpses, including one of Nagarjuna Akkineni, which has quickly gone viral.

Taking to the internet, several netizens expressed excitement about Nagarjuna’s appearance in Coolie, especially since it comes just before his 100th film. The promo featured a single shot of the actor rustling his hair in style, and that was more than enough to send fans into a frenzy.

One user reacted to the promo, saying, “Mass ni redefine chesina mentaloda ani eppudo cheppa. The KING is set to rule.” Another wrote, “Everybody is waiting for Thalaivar, but I’m waiting for the King.”

A user on X (formerly Twitter) commented on how director Lokesh Kanagaraj is set to unleash a mass avatar for Nagarjuna, stating, “Nag Mama will be celebrated like never before. Absolute MASS from #LokeshKanagaraj.”

Fans have even edited the song Coolie Powerhouse to match a compilation video featuring Nagarjuna in his iconic roles from Shiva and Ratchagan.

See the reactions:

The promo, released as part of the 100-day countdown for Coolie, offered a sneak peek into the highly anticipated film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. While Rajinikanth ended the video on a high note, it also featured glimpses of Upendra Rao, Sathyaraj, and Soubin Shahir.

Coolie is touted to be an action entertainer, with the superstar playing a character with negative shades. Although details about the movie remain under wraps, it is speculated that Aamir Khan will make a cameo appearance.

The film is scheduled to hit the big screens during the Independence Day week, setting up a major box office clash with War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR.

