Kuberaa producer threatened by Prime Video to cut Rs 10 crore from the deal over release date?

Kuberaa is one of the most anticipated Telugu films at the moment, with a planned mid-June release. Starring Rashmika Mandanna, Dhanush, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles, the social thriller is directed by Sekhar Kammula. Recently, the filmmaker opened up about facing pressure from OTT partners with whom they have signed a deal.

Kuberaa’s producer threatened by Prime Video?

In a recent interview with Gulte, Suneil Narang, the producer of Kuberaa, confessed that he had been pressured by Amazon Prime Video to release the film on time, on June 20.

The producer, who has secured the OTT deal for the film with this streaming giant, revealed that the latter had threatened to reduce the agreement by Rs. 10 crore if the movie was delayed beyond the release date.

He said, “They have overtaken everything, and it all goes according to their will. I requested them (Prime Video) to give me a few weeks' time and a July date because there might be a delay in post-production. They said they’ll cut Rs 10 crore if I don’t release on 20 June as planned.”

Nagarjuna finished dubbing his segment for Kuberaa

Recently, actor Nagarjuna was spotted at the dubbing studio, where he finished his leg of work right after his younger son Akhil Akkineni’s marriage to Zainab Ravdjee.

It appears that the makers are indeed doing their best to ensure the film's release happens as scheduled without much delay.

Dhanush’s controversial statements at Kuberaa audio launch

On June 2, the audio launch event for Kuberaa took place ahead of its scheduled release in June. Attended by the entire cast and crew of the film, it was Dhanush who took center stage when it came to his statements.

The actor, in his speech, addressed the various kinds of negativity being spread about him and how his fans have always been strong pillars of strength.

He said, “You can spread as many rumours as you want about me, spread any negative news about me. Each time a movie of mine releases, there’s a negative campaign against me one and a half months before that. But you won’t be able to do anything as my fans are my strong pillars of support.”

