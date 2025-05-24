Thalapathy Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan to clash with Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi? Director REACTS
Buzz has been building around Parasakthi and Jana Nayagan potentially clashing at the box office with the same release date.
Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara, has been in the spotlight amid buzz of a possible clash with Thalapathy Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan. While Parasakthi has yet to announce its release date, the speculation has nonetheless kept fans intrigued.
Now, Sudha Kongara has finally broken her silence on the potential box office clash between the two big-ticket films.
In a byte with Sun News, the filmmaker revealed that about 40 days of shoot are still pending for her film, and production will resume once Sivakarthikeyan wraps up his other project, Madharasi.
Addressing the release date buzz, Sudha Kongara clarified that the final decision rests with the producers. She added that talk of a clash with Jana Nayagan is purely speculative.
In her words, “Only 40 days of shooting is pending in Parasakthi. I'm waiting for Sivakarthikeyen to return from Madharasi shooting. Release date will be decided by producers. Media was the one who speculated that it's clashing with Jana Nayagan.”
For the unversed, Parasakthi marks Sivakarthikeyan’s first collaboration with director Sudha Kongara. Based on a real-life incident, the film also stars Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, Sreeleela, and others.
As per reports, SK will portray a student from Annamalai University who rises to prominence during the Anti-Hindi agitation of 1937. The film’s teaser also reveals Ravi Mohan in a menacing avatar as the antagonist.
In other news, Thalapathy Vijay is gearing up for his final film Jana Nayagan before bidding farewell to cinema to pursue a full-time political career.
Directed by H. Vinoth, the film is slated for a Pongal 2026 release. As Vijay’s last on-screen appearance, the project has generated immense buzz and anticipation among fans.
Besides Vijay, Jana Nayagan also features an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Revathi, Mamitha Baiju, and more.
Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for this much-anticipated political action thriller.
