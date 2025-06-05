Ayushmann Khurrana to start Sooraj Barjatya’s next in November Hina Khan Pankaj Tripathi & Aditi Rao Hydari team up Dipika Kakar Anushka Sharma Barun Sobti Barun Sobti Hina Khan Hina Khan Hina Khan

Ravi Mohan seeks blessings at Kundrakudi Temple with rumored GF Keneeshaa Francis

Ravi Mohan has been in the news over his rumored relationship with Keneeshaa Francis.

By Srijony Das
Published on Jun 05, 2025  |  05:03 PM IST |  4K
@sureshas_sherus
Ravi Mohan seeks blessings at Kundrakudi Temple with rumored GF Keneeshaa Francis (PC: Keneeshaa Francis IG, @sureshas_sherus on X)

Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi’s divorce battle has been making all the headlines in the past couple of months.

Meanwhile, rumors about the actor’s relationship with singer-turned-therapist Keneeshaa Francis have also been doing the rounds. However, the duo has not commented on the matter despite the buzz.

Ravi Mohan makes another public appearance with Keneeshaa Francis

Recently, Ravi Mohan was seen at the Kundrakudi Temple in Tamil Nadu, where he was joined by his alleged GF, Keneeshaa Francis. 

The two sought blessings at the holy shrine wearing huge garlands around their necks. While the Parasakthi actor wore a green outfit, the singer opted for a white floral saree.

Their appearance together yet again has caused stir on the social media as netizens speculate about their relationship once more.

Ravi Mohan

Keneeshaa stepped out for vacation amid relationship murmurs

Just a few days back, Keneeshaa shared some pictures on her Instagram account from one of her recent trips to an undisclosed location. She was seen posing beside a huge waterfall, in the company of a pet dog.

In another photo, she was seen enjoying a dip in the fall along with an elephant by her side. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “So this is love… mhmm… this is love.”

Keneeshaa

Aarti Ravi sought Rs. 40 lakh alimony per month from Ravi Mohan

In other news, the divorce battle between Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi took a big turn when reports about the latter’s alimony amount demanded surfaced.

As per the One India report, Aarti demanded Rs. 40 lakh per month from her husband as maintenance in a petition filed to the court. However these remain unconfirmed reports at the moment.

ALSO READ: Vaadivaasal: Has Vetrimaaran dropped his film with Suriya and is teaming up with Silambarasan next?

Credits: @sureshas_sherus on X
