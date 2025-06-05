Ravi Mohan seeks blessings at Kundrakudi Temple with rumored GF Keneeshaa Francis
Ravi Mohan has been in the news over his rumored relationship with Keneeshaa Francis.
Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi’s divorce battle has been making all the headlines in the past couple of months.
Meanwhile, rumors about the actor’s relationship with singer-turned-therapist Keneeshaa Francis have also been doing the rounds. However, the duo has not commented on the matter despite the buzz.
Ravi Mohan makes another public appearance with Keneeshaa Francis
Recently, Ravi Mohan was seen at the Kundrakudi Temple in Tamil Nadu, where he was joined by his alleged GF, Keneeshaa Francis.
The two sought blessings at the holy shrine wearing huge garlands around their necks. While the Parasakthi actor wore a green outfit, the singer opted for a white floral saree.
Their appearance together yet again has caused stir on the social media as netizens speculate about their relationship once more.
Keneeshaa stepped out for vacation amid relationship murmurs
Just a few days back, Keneeshaa shared some pictures on her Instagram account from one of her recent trips to an undisclosed location. She was seen posing beside a huge waterfall, in the company of a pet dog.
In another photo, she was seen enjoying a dip in the fall along with an elephant by her side. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “So this is love… mhmm… this is love.”
Aarti Ravi sought Rs. 40 lakh alimony per month from Ravi Mohan
In other news, the divorce battle between Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi took a big turn when reports about the latter’s alimony amount demanded surfaced.
As per the One India report, Aarti demanded Rs. 40 lakh per month from her husband as maintenance in a petition filed to the court. However these remain unconfirmed reports at the moment.
