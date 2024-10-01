Jani Master case: No relief for Pushpa choreographer as court postpones his bail petition hearing in sexual assault case

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding sexual assault which might be triggering for some readers.

Choreographer Jani Master has been in the limelight for all the wrong reasons lately. The National Award-winning choreographer has been accused of sexual assault by his 21-year-old female colleague. Following Jani Master’s arrest from Goa, as per the latest reports, his bail plea has now been postponed.

As per a report in Gulte, the special fast-track POCSO court has postponed the hearing of Jani Master’s bail plea till October 7. Further, the reports suggest that the police officials have already questioned him and unveiled some significant details linked to the sexual assault case.

As per a report in Chitra Jyothy, Jani Master said during the investigation, “The allegations made by the victim against me are baseless. She introduced herself to me through a show. She lied about being sexually assaulted as a minor. I recognized her talent and allowed her to be an assistant choreographer to me. The victim used to torture me mentally to marry her. Many times she threatened me.”

For the unversed, the female complainant filed a complaint accusing the Pushpa choreographer of sexually abusing her multiple times. The female choreographer, who had been working with Jani Master over the years, first faced the assault at a hotel in Mumbai.

Moreover, the victim accused him of threatening to damage her career in the film industry if she did not comply with his advances.

Meanwhile, on a related note, Jani Master’s wife Ayesha has complained to the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce. In her complaint, she has levied some serious accusations against the female complainant.

Ayesha said, “She traps wealthy men in the name of love and tortures them. I request the chamber to investigate the issue and bring justice to me and my children.” Moreover, as per a report in M9 News, Jani Master’s wife has alleged that the victim had trapped and harassed Jani Master under the pretext of love.

Further, she said that the female colleague of Master did not allow her husband to come home but when Ayesha confronted her, she denied everything.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. There are several helplines available for the same, remember you are not alone in the fight.