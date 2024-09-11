Jr NTR hypes up upcoming film Devara as his solo release in 6 years after RRR with Ram Charan; ‘Lot of nervousness…’

Jr NTR and the cast of Devara have already started off with the promotional spree of the Koratala Siva directorial. The film has set its release date on September 27, 2024, and with every new update about the project, the excitement for the film just goes higher. And now, during the trailer launch event for his film, Jr NTR revealed he is buzzing with nervousness since it is going to be his solo release six years after RRR.

Speaking at the trailer launch event for Devara, Jr NTR spoke about his candid feelings as his much anticipated project is all set for its release. He mentioned being nervous since this film would be his solo release after a gap of six years since he starred in RRR alongside Ram Charan.

He said, “To start with, bohot nervous hoon main (I am very nervous). Because after RRR, this is my next film. Aur waise bhi, (in any case) RRR was also with my co-actor Mr Ram Charan. This is my solo release after 6 years. So there’s a lot of nervousness which is building up. But I am very happy to launch the trailer of Devara in the city of Mumbai.”

Moving on, the Janatha Garage star also reflected on his feelings as he promoted a regional film like Devara in the hub of Hindi films, Mumbai. Jr NTR recalled the enormous response which he had gotten earlier in the same city earlier, when they promoted SS Rajamouli’s film RRR.

In yet another segment of the trailer launch event, Jr NTR also amped up the expectations of his fans, who are gearing up to watch Devara. The actor highlighted that the last 40 minutes of the film, which is the climax, will surely leave the fans delighted, due to its vivid cinematic presentation.

He said, “I can’t point out one particular action sequence or I would definitely not point out on one stunt or a sequence but I’m sure that Anil sir, Apoorva sir, and Karan sir would agree with me. I think the last half hour or 40 minutes is going to rock you all.”

Well, the trailer for the film was released on September 10, 2024.

Watch the trailer here:

Coming to the cast of Devara, it features Bollywood actors like Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor marking their debut in South cinema with their crucial roles in the film.

