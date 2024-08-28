Kalki 2898 AD: Did you know Prabhas and Deepika Padukone have just 'one' dialogue in the entire film?

Kalki 2898 AD opened up to amazing reviews by the audience when it was released on June 27 this year. Moviegoers loved the story, the mythological references, and the execution by the actors. But did you know this one interesting incident from the film? Apparently, to everyone’s surprise, the lead pair Deepika Padukone and Prabhas have just ‘one’ dialogue in the film.

Yes, you read that right! Although many moviegoers had already noticed this, the Kalki 2898 AD’s director Nag Ashwin talked about the same in a recently released video by Netflix. He said, “So this is actually the first time that Prabhas and Deepika also meet in the film, there is the only dialogue they speak to each other in the whole film. It's like He just says ‘Hi’, she says ‘Hi’, then he says ‘Bye’”.

Further, Nag Ashwin reveals that it's pretty cool how they just have one dialogue in the whole film when they are the hero and heroine of Kalki 2898 AD. Check the video below!

For the unversed, Deepika as Sumati and Prabhas as Bhairave meet for the first time in the film when Sumati escapes from the lab. Bhairava comes to take away Sumati to get the bounty that would eventually lead him inside the complex.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film Kalki 2898 AD stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. The sci-fi dystopian flick is set in the future and originates from the myths of Hindu epics like Mahabharata and the prophecy of Lord Vishnu’s 10th avatar, Kalki.

The Prabhas starrer broke many records at the box office and was an instant commercial hit. The story of Kalki 2898 AD begins at the end of Mahabharata’s Kurukshetra War, marking the beginning of the Kali Yuga in 3102 BC.

Besides the leading cast, the movie features actors like Disha Patani, Rajendra Prasad, Shobhana, Saswata Chatterjee, and many more playing key roles. Interestingly, Kalki 2898 AD also features cameo appearances by Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur, and Dulquer Salmaan. Moreover, as confirmed by the makers, Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 will also come where the leading cast will reprise their roles.

Kalki 2898 AD was recently released on OTT platforms on August 22. The film is available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, along with English subtitles on Amazon, and Kalki 2898 AD Hindi is available on Netflix.

