Kalki 2898 AD makers share unseen BTS PIC from sets of Prabhas starrer ft Deepika Padukone and 'captain' Nag Ashwin

Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, continues its dream run at the box office as it enters its third week. Despite a slight dip in weekday revenues, the film saw a resurgence over the weekend. Internationally, Kalki 2898 AD has made a tremendous impact, ranking as the second highest-grossing film of all time in North America.

Its massive commercial success has paved the way for a franchise, with a sequel already in the works. In light of the film's success, the makers shared an unseen photo of director Nag Ashwin with Deepika on set. This behind-the-scenes picture captures a candid moment of intense discussion between the two.

BTS photo from Kalki 2898 AD sets go viral

In the photo, Deepika Padukone is seen dressed as her character Sumathi, presenting a rugged and warrior-like appearance for the film. Opposite her, director Nag Ashwin is casually attired in a red shirt. The picture features the two in an intense discussion about an upcoming scene, with Deepika attentively absorbing the directions being provided by Ashwin.

Meanwhile, the setting is designed to look like a cave with intricate roots. Sharing the photo, the makers wrote, "Between takes. Our Sumathi and the Captain of the ship!"

Prabhas expresses gratitude to fans for Kalki 2898 AD success

Celebrating the film's success, Prabhas shared a heartfelt message, expressing his gratitude to fans for making Kalki 2898 AD a massive hit.

Vyjayanthi Network shared a video in which Prabhas thanked fans, saying, “Thank you so much for making this film a huge success. I cannot express how grateful I am. Without your support, I am nothing.”

He went on to acknowledge the director, “A big thanks to Nag Ashwin garu, who dedicated five years to this project. Making a film of this magnitude wouldn't have been possible without the producers' bravery.”

Expressing appreciation for his co-stars, he added, “We have legends like Amitabh sir and Kamal sir, whom we all grew up watching and learning from. Thanks a lot to Deepika, the most stunning lady. We all know there's a much bigger part to come. And once again, thank you to my fans.”

Meanwhile, Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD continues its successful run in theaters, competing with films like Sarfira and Indian 2.

