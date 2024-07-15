Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD Ending Explained: What happens after Amitabh Bachchan’s Ashwatthama is subdued and Kamal Haasan's Yaskin plots his plan?

One of the biggest blockbusters to hit the big screens this year is the Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan starrer Kalki 2898 AD. The film directed by Nag Ashwin has undoubtedly astonished many people and left us on a high note, making us crave more.

The film’s climatic end made us understand Nag Ashwin’s writing brilliance with the anticipation of how the rest of the world would unfold. Here’s a quick recap of the film’s ending and an explanation (spoilers ahead).

The premise of Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD starts off by introducing us to the world of the Hindu epic Mahabharata and the aftermath of the Kurukshetra war between the Pandavas and Kauravas. As a weakened Ashwatthama tries to strike a blow at Lord Krishna, the latter retaliates and curses him with immortality.

Along with the curse, Krishna also levies him with the duty of protecting Lord Vishnu’s 10th avatar, Kalki who is prophesied to be born in the final cycle of Kali Yuga. Years go on, with the world as we know taking its place and moving ahead, into a time of dystopian mayhem under the rule of a totalitarian god called Supreme Yaskin.

As we arrive in the year 2898 AD, the world’s final city Kasi is where most common folk reside in hardship while the powerful ones are in the resourceful hovering abode called The Complex. However, the supreme ruler of the world is weakening day by day and is in search of a child who could stand by his rejuvenation.

Ultimately, we are met with SUM-80 aka Sumati who bears the child of prophecy and is the key to Yaskin’s revitalization. Making a run from The Complex, Sumati is protected by the rebels of Shambhala and the all-powerful Ashwatthama with the undefeated bounty hunter Bhairava also on their tail. The rest of the film focuses on whether Sumati is captured by Yaskin’s army or not.

The ending of Kalki 2898 AD

After failing in a battle with Ashwatthama, Bhairava is obsessed with fulfilling his mission and manages to trick his way into the secret haven of the rebels in Shambhala. With a rematch occurring once again with Ashwatthama and Bhairava, the latter is once again bested but now the army of Yaskin is also there in pursuit of Sumati.

A majestic battle happens between the army and the rebels with Sumati being the target. As the battle rages on, Aswatthama is also subdued, unable to free himself to rescue Sumati in time. However, his long staff falls beside an unconscious Bhairava, with a single leaf making it fall into his hand.

Soon, the staff starts to glow with a bright yellow color, making Bhairava stand up and fend off Yaskin’s army, saving Sumati. As Ashwatthama sees this moment, he realizes that Bhairava is actually the reincarnation of his companion and warrior Surya Putra Vaikartana Karna, and reveals to us that the longbow was the warrior’s own weapon, Vijaya Dhanush.

In the battle, Karna saves Sumati from Yaskin’s army but soon after regains consciousness as Bhairava and takes away Sumati with him with Ashwatthama seeing them fleeting away.

At the same moment, Supreme Yaskin’s counselor, Bani tells him of the failed mission and hands him the single drop of serum they managed to extract from Sumati’s unborn child. Taking in the serum, Yaskin immediately changes into a more young and powerful superhuman, further expressing how he will capture the unborn child himself.

Yaskin soon proceeds to take up the legendary Gandiva bow used by Arjuna and chants, “Jagannatha Ratha Chakralu Vastunnayi Vastunnayi Ratha Chakra Pralaya Gosha Bhoo Margam Pattistanu Bhoo Kampam Puttistanu…,” in a devilish manner as if taunting the traditional gods himself.

