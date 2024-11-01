Kanguva producer KE Gnanvel Raja pens an emotional note after watching Sivakarthikeyan starrer Amaran; calls it ‘Tamil cinema’s pride’

Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, hit the big screens recently on October 31, 2024. As the film garners positive reviews, the maker of the Suriya-starrer Kanguva has penned an emotional note after watching the movie.

In a post titled "Amaran - Tamil cinema’s pride," shared via the production company, producer KE Gnanavel Raja wrote:

"Just watched Amaran in Mumbai, and I am so proud to be a producer from Tamil cinema, as the film moved me emotionally and made me feel privileged to be part of the industry that brought out this gem of a film."

He continued by praising the film's portrayal of Major Mukundan Varadarajan, an Ashok Chakra awardee, honored posthumously for his valor and bravery:

"The life of Major Mukundan Varadarajan was so effectively brought out on screen by writer-director Rajkumar Periyasamy, with so much research and authenticity in every frame of the film. The film is an authentic tribute to the great warrior from Tamil Nadu."

Furthermore, the producer went on to commend actors Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi for their outstanding performances in the movie. He also congratulated Kamal Haasan and the rest of the co-producers for their hard work and dedication in bringing Amaran to life.

Moving ahead, the film’s co-actor Bhuvan Arora, who has stunned with his portrayal of Sepoy Vikram Singh recently shared some BTS moments from the movie along with Sivakarthikeyan. In an official post from his Instagram handle, the Farzi actor shared pictures and a video of himself singing along with SK on sets.

Sharing the post, the actor also penned the caption, “There were always an empty chair but we still shared a small bench.”

The movie Amaran features Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role and centers around Major Mukund Varadarajan, a brave soldier from the 44th Rashtriya Rifles who gave his life in a counter-terrorism mission. It explores his journey and the experiences that defined him, highlighting the emotional struggles that soldiers face when separated from their loved ones.

With SK in the lead, the movie also had an ensemble cast of actors like Sai Pallavi, Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Lallu, Shreekumar, Shyam Mohan, and more in key roles.

