10 Best Kannada movies of 2024 POLL: Bagheera, Bhairathi Ranagal, UI and more

2024 was truly the year of good cinema. It saw some of the best cinematic presentations from across the different language belts of the country. Speaking about the Kannada film industry, several movies achieved breakthroughs, leaving everyone spellbound.

Well, the year started with two Republic Day releases clashing at the box office; Yuva Rajkumar’s Upadhyaksha and Diganth’s Bachelor Party. Both ended up receiving positive reviews.

The next Kannada release was Shiva Rajkumar’s Karataka Damanaka, co-starring Prabhu Deva. The action drama marked the latter’s return to Sandalwood screens after 17 years. It scored a mediocre response from the audience.

The same month was chosen by Yuva Rajkumar to release his next project Yuva, which turned out to be the sixth highest-grossing Kannada film of 2024.

Moving on, August again saw two big releases in the Kannada film industry, clashing closely with one another over just a week.

First to enter the league was the Vijay Kumar directorial Bheema, starring Duniya Vijay in the lead role. It was first supposed to be released in April 2022 but was later postponed to August 2024.

The film opened to mixed reviews from critics and was a commercial success at the box office. Collections for Bheema were slow in the beginning, but it later rounded up to a modest earning in no time.

Following this close enough was the light-hearted romantic comedy titled Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi. Coinciding with several other ambitious and high-budget releases on Independence Day, the film opened to modest earnings and was a commercial success nonetheless.

The month of September did not witness any other Kannada release, followed by a hit-and-miss performance in October.

The month began with the slightly displeasing performance of Dhruva Sarja’s Martin, which despite its high expectations failed to hit the mark.

However, it was overly compensated with Sriimurali’s Bagheera, which created a benchmark with its worldwide box office earnings.

Up next was Shiva Rajkumar’s fantastic performance in the neo-noir action drama Bhairathi Ranagal. It was the prequel to the 2017 film Mufti and was quite a smashing hit at the box office, opening to highly positive reviews from the audience.

The year closed with Upendra’s highly-anticipated dystopian science fiction UI.

Which of these films do you think was the best Kannada release of 2024? Let us know.

