70th National Film Awards: Toxic star Yash congratulates Rishab Shetty; calls it 'Kannada cinema's shining moment'

The 70th National Film Award for Best Actor has been bagged by Rishab Shetty for his performance in the 2022 film Kantara. As well wishes are flowing in, Toxic star Yash has also lauded the winners with his heartfelt message.

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter handle, the actor has said, “Heartiest congratulations to all the winners of the National Awards. A special shoutout to our very own Rishab Shetty, Vijay Kiragandur, Prashanth Neel and the entire Homebale Films team for the well-deserved recognition for Kantara and KGF 2.”

He further added, “Here's to many more heights. This is indeed Kannada cinema's shining moment on the national stage!”

