Kantara Chapter 1: Accident on the sets of Rishab Shetty's film; shoot halted after bus carrying cast members overturns

Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara: Chapter 1 has recently faced a setback. According to a News 18 report, a bus carrying 20 junior artists met with a major road accident after the driver lost control of the vehicle. The mishap took place near Jadkal, which is close to Kollur in Karnataka.

As per the report, the vehicle overturned while transporting the supporting cast members, leaving six people seriously injured. They were rushed to the hospital for medical attention. The incident happened as the crew was returning to Kollur after a shoot in Mudoor.

As a result, the shooting schedule of Kantara: Chapter 1 has been disrupted and affected the ongoing work at various coastal locations. The condition of the injured remains a concern, and updates on their health are awaited. Meanwhile, they are currently being treated at the Jadkaal Mahalakshmi Clinic.

A few days ago, Rishab Shetty announced the release date of his film via his social media handles. He posted, "The moment has arrived. The divine forest whispers. Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Grand Release on October 2, 2025. #KantaraChapter1onOct2 #Kantara."

Kantara: Chapter 1 will be released in multiple languages, including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam. Although the film is described as a prequel, the central plot details have not been disclosed. Helmed by Rishab Shetty, the makers are trying their best to keep information about the cast and crew under wraps.

Rishab Shetty is currently shooting for the prequel to Kantara. The production has entered its third schedule, and it is expected to last for some time. A source close to the film stated that half of the shoot has been completed.

The first installment of Kantara introduced us to the lore of Panjurli Daiva. The prequel, however, will delve into the origins of these events.

Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty made headlines after being cast as the lead in director Prasanth Varma’s upcoming film titled Jai Hanuman. The film is a sequel to Teja Sajja's HanuMan and is part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU).

