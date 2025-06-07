Kichcha Sudeepa’s review of Sasikumar, Simran’s Tourist Family will force you to watch the film if you haven't

Tourist Family, starring Sasikumar and Simran in the lead roles, has hit the OTT streaming space. Now, in a long list of celebrities who have lauded the film, Kannada star Kichcha Sudeepa’s name has also been added. He recently watched and reviewed the movie.

In his recent post on social media, the Baahubali actor said, “One of the finest writing and execution in recent times. #TouristFamily surely is a landmark storytelling which kept me glued to my seat.”

“Each character has its own moments and space, and every character flawlessly portrayed by actors. Fantabulous casting. Music is another great asset. Best wishes my friend Abishan Jeevinth and congrats to the entire team,” Kichcha added.

Kichcha Sudeepa reviews Tourist Family

Before Kichcha Sudeepa, many celebrities like SS Rajamouli, Rajinikanth, Suriya, and more artists lauded the film and complimented the debutant director.

Tourist Family is a comedy-drama venture that features the tale of a family from Sri Lanka who arrive in India for a better life after the Sri Lankan economic crisis. After they arrive, the adorable family keeps their identity hidden and starts living in a new locality of Chennai.

The rest of the film focuses on how the family forms a beautiful relationship with their neighbors and how it finally aids them in the end, highlighting hope in humanity.

With M Sasikumar, Simran, Mithu Jai Shankar, and Kamlesh in lead roles, the film features an ensemble cast of actors like Yogi Babu, MS Bhaskar, Ramesh Thilak, Bagavathi Perumal, Elango Kumaravel, Sreeja Ravi, and many more in key roles. The film was a massive hit in theaters after its release on April 29, 2025.

Coming to Sudeepa’s work front, the actor was last seen in a lead role in the film Max. The film, directed by debutant Vijay Karthikeyaa, features the tale of Inspector Arjun Mahakshay, a police officer who must clear his name for a crime he never committed.

Aside from the Kannada superstar, it also has actors like Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sunil, Ilavarasu, Ugramm Manju, Samyukta Hornad, Sukrutha Wagle, and many more in key roles.

With the actor, next, is expected to appear in the film Billa Ranga Basha, he will be donning the director’s hat once again in a movie tentatively titled, Kichcha 48.

