L2 Empuraan: Mammootty wishes a ‘historic victory’ for Mohanlal starrer directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran

L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is set to hit theaters on March 27, 2025. Ahead of its release, superstar Mammootty penned a congratulatory note for the film.

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the actor wrote, “Best wishes to the entire cast and crew of #Empuraan for a historic victory! Hope it crosses boundaries across the world and makes the entire Malayalam industry proud. Rooting for you, dear Lal and Prithvi.”

See the official post here:

The Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan has been generating significant buzz and is now just hours away from its release. With the trailer offering a unique glimpse into the world of Lucifer, many fans have speculated that Mammootty might make a cameo appearance.

However, no official confirmation has been provided by the makers. Regardless, the anticipation surrounding the film remains high, promising an exciting cinematic experience for fans.

L2: Empuraan is expected to delve into the aftermath of Kerala politics following Stephen Nedumpally’s departure from active governance, exploring the complexities that arise in his absence.

With several mysteries unfolding and tracing back to the origins of various characters, the second installment of the Lucifer trilogy is set to storm theaters soon.

Mohanlal reprises his iconic role, joined by an ensemble cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, and many more in key roles.

Coming to Mohanlal’s work front, the superstar is set to lead Thudarum, a drama directed by Tharun Moorthy, where he will portray the role of a taxi driver.

Meanwhile, Mammootty will next be seen in Bazooka, co-starring Gautham Vasudev Menon. Directed by Deeno Dennis, the film is slated for release on April 10, 2025.